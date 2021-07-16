Remembering the Hyatt tragedy, 40 years later

Today marks 40 years since the awful night in 1981 when two skywalks collapsed in what was then the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Kansas City, killing 114 people and injuring more than 200.

To mark the somber occasion, The Star on Sunday will publish — in print and online — stories, photos and a complete list of those lost.

Today, a ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. at the memorial at 2401 Gillham Road, on the north grounds of Children’s Mercy Hospital. The public is invited to attend to reflect on the lives lost and the first responders who fought to save lives.