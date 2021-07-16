Local

Vehicle falls from U.S. 71 onto Truman Road during crash near downtown Kansas City

A vehicle fell from U.S. 71 highway onto Truman Road overnight near downtown Kansas City, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District said on Twitter.

Crews had to briefly shut down one lane of eastbound Interstate 670 on the east side of the downtown loop during the morning’s rush hour while they recovered the vehicle, MoDOT said.

Drivers were told to use caution and expect delays in the area while the vehicle was being removed.

Further details about the crash and the extent of any injuries were not immediately available.

