After a volley of deal-making and compromises, the Katz Drugstore project passes

A developer would like to turn the former Katz Drug Store at Westport Road and Main Street in Kansas City into a six-story apartment building. The new complex would be added onto the back of the historic structure and feature 192 new apartments.

After weeks of debate, the Kansas City Council awarded tax breaks for a development project at a key intersection in Westport, paving the way for the refurbishment of the Katz Drugstore Building and new apartments to go with it.

After a series of compromises, developer Lux Living will get a property tax abatement for 10 years, fewer than the 25 years originally sought to build new apartments at Main Street and Westport Road.

But in Kansas City, where the development of affordable housing remains a struggle, a council majority chose not to require Lux Living to provide any affordable apartments in the 192 units it plans to build.

Lux Living will also receive a $600,000 cash subsidy from City Hall. The $600,000 will initially come from 4th Council District Public Improvement Advisory Committee (PIAC) funds. PIAC is a program that earmarks taxpayer dollars for infrastructure projects in each city council district.

The PIAC funds to the 4th District, which covers Midtown, downtown and parts of Briarcliff, will be refunded in next year’s city budget with funds coming from another development project that had received tax breaks.

The $600,000 represents the approximate value of five years of tax breaks that Lux Living agreed to give up from an earlier version of its tax break proposal.

An earlier compromise sought affordable units for the Katz project, but Lux Living said it could not carry on with the development if it had to provide affordable units and a lower tax break period than it originally wanted. That resulted in the entire city council voting the project down last month, but it was revived two weeks ago.

Katheryn Shields, a 4th District council member, championed Lux Living’s proposal for Katz. Shields generally supports historic preservation projects, and the Katz building’s distinctive architectural style and clock tower appealed to her and Historic KC.

But her 4th District colleague, council member Eric Bunch, thought the original tax break period of 25 years was too long. Lux Living originally wanted a 10-year tax abatement at 75% with the following 15 years at 37.5%.

Bunch’s view was supported by an independent analysis that concluded the project could work financially with a 10-year, 75% tax abatement. Bunch also wanted Lux Living to provide affordable housing units.

But after the project was voted down in June, Bunch and Shields made a compromise that was approved on Thursday.

“I appreciate Eric working with me on this,” Shields said. “He was very helpful.”

The Katz building currently pays no property taxes because it’s owned by Redeemer Fellowship Church; churches and nonprofits generally pay no taxes on property they own.

The tax break package passed by a 9-4 vote, with council members Kevin O’Neill, Ryana Parks-Shaw, Dan Fowler and Brandon Ellington voting against.

O’Neill questioned the need for tax breaks, given that the development is occurring on future streetcar extension, “which I think is its own incentive,” he said.

But his view didn’t carry the day, and work is expected to begin on the Katz project later this year.