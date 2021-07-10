Kansas City wastewater plant sends untreated water into Blue River after power outage

KC Water Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant, at 7300 Hawthorne Road, lost power overnight and is unable to treat the wastewater. This Google Maps Street View image shows the area. cstark@kcstar.com

A Kansas City wastewater plant lost power overnight and was dumping untreated wastewater into the Blue River on Saturday, KC Water officials said in a written statement.

The KC Water Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant, at 7300 Hawthorne Road, was unable to treat the wastewater because of the power outage caused by overnight storms.

The untreated wastewater was being discharged into the river.

Crews were working to restore power.

The treatment plant, which treats more than half of the city’s wastewater, is Kansas City’s largest.