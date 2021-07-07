Stop and scan the roses. Digital technology at Kansas City’s Loose Park meant to enhance visitor experience

Don’t let anyone tell you 90-year-olds haven’t embraced modern technology.

Maybe your grandpa is still scratching his head about how to program the clock on his VCR but that’s not the case with the Laura Conyers Smith Memorial Rose Garden in Loose Park. The park just celebrated its 90th anniversary and is now using digital technology to enhance the experience of visitors to the garden.

In conjunction with celebrating the garden’s anniversary, the Kansas City Rose Society has launched a rose library website that features varieties in the garden by name, color, and classification. Go online and you can now find extensive information about the garden at kcrsroselibrary.com.

The digital experience doesn’t end there. Visitors to the garden can now also use their smart phones to scan the new QR codes that are attached to the small signs at the base of each variety of rose in the garden. Each rose has a different code that will give you instant access to a written summary and an audio narrative about each rose.

There are 130 varieties of roses in the 1.5 acre garden. Watch the video to learn more about the new QR codes.