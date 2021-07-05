Face, eyes, arms: Firework accidents sent injured to area E.R.s across Kansas City metro

KU Medical Center is one of at least 40 sites across the country that will participate in a clinical trial to find a treatment for COVID-19 outpatients. File photo

The University of Kansas Health System on Monday reported treating 20 patients in the emergency department for firework injuries since July 2.

Thirteen of the patients taken to the emergency room were male, and seven were female.

Of the 20 patients treated by KU, 11 were seen on July 4 and July 5. Eight of those were male; three female.

Age range of those injured: 10 months old to age 75.

“Majority of injuries suffered to hands, face, eye, or arm, from smoke bomb, mortar, sparklers or stick dynamite,” Jill Chadwick, the health system director of media relations.

Numbers were better than last year, when injuries sent at least 35 people to KU’s emergency room.

Truman Medical Center, meantime, reported less than a half dozen firework injuries.

“A couple with eye injuries, two hand and minor chest/shoulder burn,” said Truman Media Relations Manager Leslie Carto.

