Minimum wage in Kansas City goes to $12 in 2023. But here’s how much it costs to live

Three years ago, Missouri voters approved a statewide minimum wage increase to $12 per hour. The state is still on its way up to that amount.

But even $12, according to researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, isn’t enough for a single adult to get by — let alone one with kids.

MIT’s Living Wage Calculator, launched in 2004 by Dr. Amy K. Glasmeier, shows the hourly rate someone has to make to support themselves or their family. It provides the rate needed for one and two adults with anywhere from zero to three children.

It also only accounts for basic survival expenses and doesn’t include funds for eating out, entertainment, savings or investments.

A living wage

Missouri’s minimum wage in 2021 is $10.30. The state is set to hit $12 in 2023. For a single adult in Kansas City, a living wage would be $14.40.

A poverty wage would be $6.13.

With one child, the living wage must double, to $30.02. Add a second child and it becomes $36.64. With a third child, it jumps to $46.85.

A poverty wage would be $8.29 with one child, $10.44 with two children and $12.60 with three children.

With two adults who are both working full-time, without any children, the living wage starts at $11.56. With one child, it becomes $16.43.. With two children, it is $20.25 and with three it is $23.52.

A poverty wage would be $4.14 with no children, $5.22 with one child, $6.30 with two children and $7.38 with three children.

If just one adult is working, the living wage is $24.09 with no children. With one child, it is $28.91 and with two children it is $32.61. With three children, it is $35.21.

Typical household expenses

MIT also looked at the typical household expenses including food, child care, medical costs, housing, transportation and civic engagement to determine the living wage estimate.

For a single adult, annual food costs would range from $3,246 with no children up to $9,494 with three children. For two adults with one or both working, food costs can range from $5,950 with no children to $11,589 with three.

As for housing, annual costs can range from $8,118 to $15,731 depending on the number of adults in children. At a minimum, it breaks down to between $676.50 to $1,310.92 a month.

According to Apartment Guide, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Kansas City was $1,290.

For one adult with no children, the required annual income before taxes was $29,962. With one child, it was $62,451 and with two children it was $76,221. With three children, the income jumped to $97,450.

For two adults with no children, the required annual income before taxes was $48,102 and $68,336 with one child. With two children, it was $84,240 and with three children it was $97,844.