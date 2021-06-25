Kansas City transportation agency will get $3.3 million grant to add electric buses

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will receive a $3.3 million federal grant to purchase three electric buses, install charging infrastructure and provide workforce training.

The electric buses are expected to hit the streets in 2023, replacing diesel vehicles, said Richard Jarrold, KCATA senior vice president.

Deploying electric vehicles will help reduce tailpipe emissions and promote cleaner air. Of the 250 vehicles currently in the transportation authority’s fleet, two-thirds are operated by compressed natural gas. Just two are electric.

“It’s a big step forward in terms of clean air by going from diesel to battery electric,” Jarrold said.

In addition to improving overall air quality, Jarrold said riders can expect a quieter and smoother ride from the electric buses.

The federal grant paying for the project is one of 49 funded by the Low- or No-Emission program, which supports transit agencies in providing energy efficient services, a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation said.

“Our ability to be able to give everyone a ride from a social equity standpoint as well as being able to do it in the future with zero emissions is exactly why I think we were thought of positively when we went after these kind of grants,” said Robbie Makinen, KCATA president.

While it is just the start of introducing electric vehicles, Jarrold said he hopes to establish a long-term plan for zero-emission alternatives.

Seven years ago, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority board passed a resolution to replace diesel vehicles with compressed natural gas buses in an effort to reduce emissions.

“Electric is the next step in that progression to clean transit vehicles,” Jarrold said.

The city of Lawrence will receive a $1.8 million grant to introduce zero-emission buses into their fleet, a press release from Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran said.

“Reliable transportation is a vital component of a city’s infrastructure,” Moran said. “I’m pleased these grants will help Lawrence and Kansas City further their transit goals, while connecting residents to local businesses and workplaces and students to campus.”