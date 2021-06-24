Can you launch fireworks in Kansas City metro on 4th of July? Here’s a city breakdown

After many Kansas Citians spent more than a year being pent up and locked down, Independence Day might take on some added meaning this year.

And what’s the Fourth of July with out some fire in the sky? While we all may be inclined to celebrate a little harder this year, there are laws — that vary from city to city in the metro — to be mindful of on the holiday weekend.





Each year, Americans spend over $1 billion on fireworks, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. That accounts for roughly 268-million pounds of fireworks being sold annually. This year, the APA estimates that there will be over 11,000 Independence Day fireworks displays across the country.

Here’s a guide to where and when fireworks are legal (and illegal) for you to shoot off in the Kansas City metro area.

You can search for your city by clicking command+F on your Mac or control+F if you’re on a PC.

Kansas City: Fireworks are prohibited within city limits.

Kansas City, Kansas: Fireworks can only be discharged from July 2 to 4 between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Kansas City, Kansas.

Gladstone: The possession, sale and use of fireworks are prohibited in Gladstone.

Grandview: The sale and use of fireworks are illegal in Grandview.

Olathe: Fireworks are prohibited in Olathe without an operational permit.

Overland Park: It is illegal to purchase, possess, or discharge fireworks in Overland Park.

North Kansas City: Fireworks are not permitted within city limits.

Here is a look at the rules, regulations and ordinances governing fireworks in other parts of the metro area:

Fireworks in Missouri

Belton: Fireworks can be legally discharged from June 28 to July 3, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Discharge is permitted until midnight on the Fourth of July only. The use of fireworks before noon on Sunday is prohibited. The possession, sale and/or use of bottle rockets, skyrockets and Roman candles is prohibited year round in the City of Belton.

Blue Springs: Fireworks can be legally discharged from July 1 to 3, 2021, between 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on July 4, 2021 from 10 a.m. to Midnight. It is illegal to sell, store or offer bottle rockets in Blue Springs.

Independence: Discharging fireworks is only permitted from July 3 to July 5 of each year between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., and on July 4 of each year between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight. It is unlawful to possess, store, handle, or use bottle rockets, aerial missiles (or similar devices), sparkler bombs, altered or combined fireworks, and “Sky Lanterns” in Independence.

Lee’s Summit: Fireworks can only be discharged each year from July 3 to July 5 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m., and on July 4 between 10 a.m. and midnight. Each household is required to obtain a free Fireworks Use Permit before discharging fireworks within city limits.

Liberty: Fireworks can only be discharged on July 3, and July 4, between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. But, fireworks can only be discharged on tracts of land that exceed three acres in Liberty.

Parkville: Fireworks can only be discharged each year from July 1 to July 5 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., and on July 4 between 10 a.m. and midnight. Aerial fireworks are prohibited in Parkville.

Raymore: Fireworks can only be discharged each year from July 1 to July 3 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., and on July 4 between 10 a.m. and midnight. If July 4 falls on Sunday, fireworks can be discharged between noon and midnight in Raymore.

Raytown: Fireworks can only be discharged on July 4, between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.; on July 5, between noon and 10:00 p.m.In order to use fireworks in Raytown, a permit must be obtained from City Hall or the Fire Department.

Riverside: Fireworks may only be discharged from from June 26 to July 2 and on July 5; and between 10 a.m. to midnight on July 3 and July 4. It is illegal to discharge bottle rockets in Riverside.

Overland Park’s Fourth of July fireworks display will take place at Corporate Woods. File photo by Susan Pfannmuller Special to The Star







Fireworks in Kansas

Bottle rockets and M80s are illegal statewide in Kansas.

Bonner Springs: Fireworks can only be discharged on July 3 and 4, between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. in Bonner Springs.

Gardner:Fireworks can only be discharged from July 3 to 5, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Gardner.

Leawood: Fireworks are prohibited in Leawood.

Lenexa: Fireworks are prohibited in Lenexa.

Merriam: Fireworks are prohibited in Merriam.

Mission: Fireworks are prohibited in Mission.

Prairie Village: Fireworks are not allowed within Prairie Village city limits.

Roeland Park: Nonpoisonous snakes, smoke bombs and items of similar composition; cone fountains and whistling fountains; sparklers and dipped sticks; and firecrackers are permitted for use on July 3 and July 4 between 8:00 a.m. and 11:30 p.m, in Roeland Park.

Shawnee: Fireworks can only be discharged from June 27- July 4, between 8:00 a.m. and midnight in Shawnee.