Local

“The right to have their voices heard”: Here’s what to know before going to a protest

The past year has been marked by protests large and small as people have taken to the street across the metro and across the nation, protesting police brutality or workers rights, supporting Black lives and standing beside the AAPI community.

“Protesting is a bedrock of our constitutional democracy,” said Sharon Brett, Legal Director of the ACLU. “It’s the ability to have your voice heard and to make sure that government is working for you. Protesting has a deep, rich history, and it’s a really valuable tool that people have to advocate for social change.”

She said the past year, as countless protests sprang up in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer, proved “there is a real fear of organized and vocal dissent.”

“It makes people coming out to protest that much more important,” she said. “People have the right to have their voices heard and to demand accountability and demand changes in their government when the government is not working for them.”

Sidewalks, streets and public parks are traditional public forums where protesters have pretty broad rights, she said, though restrictions can be put in place if protesters are blocking traffic, sidewalks, or are on private property.

While Brett said the past year saw many crackdowns on protests and attempts to silence voices, she also noted the lawsuits challenging police conduct at protests that quickly followed.

Local ordinances and laws can influence how people protest, so Brett urged people to be aware of any restrictions in the city where they are either organizing a protest or participating in one. She said it’s also important to know what police can and can’t do during protests.

“Knowing your rights before going into a protest will both help keep you safe and allow you to exercise your First Amendment rights,” she said.

The ACLU lays out the following rights and recommendations for protesters:

Protester rights

What protesters can do:

What protesters may not be able to do:

If a protester believes their rights were violated, the ACLU recommends doing the following before filing a complaint against the department:

If police issue a dispersal order, the following should happen:

If detained, the ACLU recommends protesters:

In Kansas City, Missouri:

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre covers breaking news for the Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, she covered crime and courts for the Des Moines Register. Spoerre is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she studied journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service