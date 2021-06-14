Worlds of Fun in Kansas City to operate with reduced days due to staffing shortage

File photo

Worlds of Fun will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of June starting this week as it searches for more staff.

The theme park announced the change in a Facebook post Monday. It comes in the midst of a national labor shortage, causing companies across industries to reduce hours as they search for workers.

“While we continue to ramp up our recruiting efforts, we must adjust our operating calendar based on the availability of seasonal labor,” the post read.

Oceans of Fun will continue to operate on its normal schedule — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day — according to the Facebook post. Worlds of Fun will remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, according to its website.

Comments on the Facebook post asking what to do if a person has already reserved tickets to the amusement park Tuesday or Wednesday were directed to the company’s customer service page. A representative did not respond immediately to a request for comment Monday.

On Sunday, Worlds of Fun advertised a hiring event on its Facebook page, which will take place at 3 p.m. June 23. The theme park announced June 4 that it would increase its pay to $15 an hour for ride workers, as well as food and drink workers.