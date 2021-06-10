Kansas City Parks Director Terry Rynard, first woman to lead department, will retire

Kansas City Parks and Recreation Director Terry Rynard speaks during the unveiling of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard along The Paseo on June 5. cstark@kcstar.com

Terry Rynard started working for the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department at age 16 as a weed whacker. Next month, she’ll retire as director — the first woman to serve in the position in the department’s 129-year history.

Rynard announced her retirement, which will be effective July 5, on Thursday. She spent decades working for the department. Rynard served nearly three years as director.

“We are working toward a more equitable system, creating the QLID (Quality of Life Investment District) and investing more than ever before in an area of Kansas City that has been neglected for decades,” Rynard wrote in her announcement.

She grew up in Kansas City and walked to school through Buckeye Greenway Park. As a child, parks and recreation leaders helped at her after-school activities. Rynard worked part-time for the department through college. Once she graduated with a history and education degree, she began work full-time, according to the Parks Department.

Rynard also holds an executive master of public administration degree from the University of Missouri, Kansas City. She was accepted into the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration.

She held titles including equipment operator, area superintendent, assistant park superintendent and deputy director.

Her replacement has not yet been announced.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Rynard wrote, “but I have full confidence in the KC Parks team to continue this progress and keep our 221 parks, 48 fountains and miles of boulevards and parkways as beautiful as ever.”