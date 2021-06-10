Local
Woman sues Kansas City area Walmart, alleging negligence after a fire log fell on her
A woman who claims a fire log fell from a shelf and gave her a concussion has filed a lawsuit against a Walmart in Lee’s Summit.
Patricia Michaels said she was shopping at the Walmart at 1000 N.E. Sam Walton Lane on Oct. 13, 2018, when she attempted to pull a fire log from a box on the upper shelf, according to court documents. The log fell and allegedly struck her in the head, neck and shoulder.
The store’s negligence caused Michaels to have a concussion and she has had to pay medical expenses, the lawsuit said. The store displayed the fire logs on a shelf that required customers to reach over their head and stocked weighted items in a box which created a hazard for customers attempting to access them, the lawsuit said.
In a response, Walmart denied having unsafe conditions at the store.
The lawsuit was initially filed in Jackson County Circuit Court, but moved earlier this month to federal court.
