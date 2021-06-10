Woman sues Kansas City area Walmart, alleging negligence after a fire log fell on her

A woman has sued the Walmart at 1000 N.E. Sam Walton Lane in Lee’s Summit after she was allegedly injured at the store. This Google Maps view shows the area in June 2017. Google Maps

A woman who claims a fire log fell from a shelf and gave her a concussion has filed a lawsuit against a Walmart in Lee’s Summit.

Patricia Michaels said she was shopping at the Walmart at 1000 N.E. Sam Walton Lane on Oct. 13, 2018, when she attempted to pull a fire log from a box on the upper shelf, according to court documents. The log fell and allegedly struck her in the head, neck and shoulder.

The store’s negligence caused Michaels to have a concussion and she has had to pay medical expenses, the lawsuit said. The store displayed the fire logs on a shelf that required customers to reach over their head and stocked weighted items in a box which created a hazard for customers attempting to access them, the lawsuit said.

In a response, Walmart denied having unsafe conditions at the store.

The lawsuit was initially filed in Jackson County Circuit Court, but moved earlier this month to federal court.