Family of mother, young boys killed in Kansas river boating accident launches GoFundMe

The sister of a mother who died in a boat accident launched a GoFundMe to help her niece. GoFundMe

A GoFundMe was started for the daughter of a woman killed in a boating accident on a Kansas river, which also took the lives of her two young brothers. The fundraiser has received nearly $10,000 in donations in a little over 24 hours.

”I am fundraising for my niece Andrea Matos pictured on the far left,” The GoFundMe’s organizer Narda Lyons wrote. “Andrea 24, is the daughter of Maribel Moran 42 far right, and sister to Ezra Sharp 5 on the left, and Mason Sharp 2 on the right ... All three were in a boat that tipped over near a damn along the river.”

Moran, her two sons, and the father of the boys were out Saturday evening on a boat in Neosho River near the Burlington City Dam when, officials said, they approached turbulent waters near the low-head dam. They subsequently lost control of the boat and were thrown overboard.

Moran and the two boys were found unresponsive and died in the accident. The father was taken to Burlington Hospital, state game wardens for Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism said Saturday.

Officials had no additional information as of Monday afternoon.

While the family mourns the death of the mother and two boys, Lyons, Moran’s sister, said the money raised with the GoFundMe will go to support her niece and cover any costs she may incur, “including funeral costs and any debts of Maribel’s that might be passed to Andrea.”

As of Monday evening the GoFundMe had raised $10,003 from 152 donors with 431 people sharing the campaign.

In the GoFundMe statement Lyons asked the people to show Matos — who will start school at the University of Kansas in the fall — that “she is not alone” while facing the challenge of losing her mother and brothers.

“Andrea is getting ready to start aerospace engineering school at the University of Kansas this fall, along with work responsibilities, and this tragedy is going to be a long term emotional challenge to process,” Lyons wrote. “Please help support Andrea in this time of tragic need.”

“Myself and the rest of the family are heartbroken, shocked, and devastated and are still struggling to accept this new reality,” the post continues. “Any support, no matter how small, will be great appreciated. Thank you.”