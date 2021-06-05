Local
Kansas City, Kansas, police issue Silver Alert for missing 75-year-old with Alzheimer’s
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man on Saturday.
Gilbert “Charles” Fairchild is 5-foot-11, weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes and brown with gray hair.
He was last seen driving away from his home in the 8700 block of Haskell Avenue, police said. He drives a gold 2007 Hyundai Entourage with Kansas tag 094JBS.
Fairchild suffers from Alzheimer’s, dementia and other medical concerns.
He was last seen wearing a bomber jacket, jeans, and blue and white plaid shirt.
Anyone with information should call 911.
