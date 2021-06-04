Kansas City mural celebrates work of teachers and educators during COVID-19 pandemic

A new mural honoring teachers now adorns the side of the building at 3105 Gillham Rd., in Kansas City. J.T. Daniels, one of Kansas City’s most recognized muralists, created the artwork in a collaborative effort led by SchoolSmart Kansas City, an educational nonprofit. tljungblad@kcstar.com

A mural on an office building at 31st Street and Gillham Road in Kansas City uses bright colors to honor the work of local teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

J.T. Daniels, one of Kansas City’s most recognized muralists, created the artwork in a collaborative effort led by SchoolSmart Kansas City, an educational nonprofit.

“We wanted to find a way to celebrate the work of local teachers, knowing how above and beyond they were going,” said Ruth Dickson Eddy, the group’s spokeswoman. “It’s a love letter to our teachers from our students. It’s an expression of our thankfulness to our teachers through a vibrant art form.”

SchoolSmart worked on the project with Kansas City Public Schools and the Missouri Charter Public School Association. Student focus groups shared their thoughts with Daniels on what it meant to be a student and the role of the teachers in their lives. The students also helped Daniels with the design of the mural.

The design work began in March and Daniels started painting the mural about two weeks ago.

Daniels said the mural shows a student who looks up at four large images of teachers who serve as pillars of the community.

“I wanted to give reverence, honor and respect to teachers and educators,” he said.