Faith leaders and officials gather in Overland Park to call for end of anti-Semitism

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II spoke as community and faith leaders and elected officials gathered to denounce anti-Semitism and to stand in solidarity and support for the Jewish community during a news conference on Thursday, June 3, at the Jewish Community Campus in Overland Park. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Nearly 20 community leaders stood on the stage Thursday afternoon at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, in solidarity with the Jewish community to demand an end to recent attacks and anti-Semitism in the United States.

The faith leaders and elected officials gathered that afternoon included U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, Kansas Assistant Secretary of State Catherine Gunsalus, Kansas State Sen. Ethan Corson, the Rev. Bob Hill of Community Christian Church and the Rev. Vernon Howard, president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City.

“Our allies must be willing to call out this poison from every source unequivocally,” said Gavriela Geller, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau-American Jewish Committee. “We can see today that we are not alone.”

Over the last month, speakers said, anti-Semitic attacks rose nearly 80% with more than 220 instances reported across the country.

The Anti-Defamation League, which fights anti-Semitism and hate, has documented three instances in Missouri over the last few months, including two in Kansas City. One of those was a swastika found on a student’s desk at Pembroke Hill School.

“Anti-Semitism, bigotry and hate have no place in our society,” Cleaver said. “We will be stronger and safer if we refuse to allow (it).”

He said a darkness, or ignorance, is encompassing the country.

“But hopefully, with those of us who are here today, standing strong, you feel just a little bit less alone,” Cleaver said.

Also gathered at the event Thursday were Inas Younis, leader of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom; Cindy McDavitt, chair of the Interfaith Council of Greater Kansas City; the Rev. Wendy Chrostek, lead pastor at Church of the Resurrection; Helene Lotman, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City; and Rabbi Doug Alpert of Congregation Kol Ami.

Younis said people are attacking Jewish individuals for being Jewish.

“As a Muslim I’m going to state something obvious: Muslims stand against all forms of bigotry and we will speak out against it whether it’s coming from white supremacy or any other source,” she said. “It is bigoted to treat people as less American, or in this case less human, because of their ties to foreign countries, because of their ethnicity or their religious affiliation.”

Other speakers called for everyone to speak up and to stand together.

“So whether it’s Islamophobia, whether it’s the ongoing 400-year story of anti-Black racism or whether it’s anti-Semitism ... we stand together against hate,” he said.

Alpert said Jewish people in America have “divergent views toward Israeli policy,” adding that he has been critical of the Israeli government and policies that violate the rights of the Palestinian people.

He said peace will come when “all voices who yearn for justice and peace are heard. And for us as Jews, that means a world without anti-Semitism and a world that celebrates difference.”