Kansas City remembers George Floyd with march on anniversary of his death

George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin one year ago Tuesday when Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes causing his death.

The scene caught on video ignited a worldwide movement that demanded law enforcement officers be held accountable for unjust acts of violence against Black people and other minorities. In Kansas City, thousands of people gathered near the Country Club Plaza over several days in late May and early June of 2020 to protest Floyd’s death.

One year later, dozens of people gathered at Mill Creek Park Tuesday night to make certain the murder of George Floyd was not forgotten and to stand in solidarity against police brutality. Here are photos from that event.

During a George Floyd Memorial March held Tuesday night on the Country Club Plaza, protesters march down 47th Street in memory of Floyd, who was killed one year ago by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event was organized by Black Rainbow of Kansas City. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

A George Floyd Memorial March was held Tuesday night on the Country Club Plaza. People gathered at Mill Creek Park before marching through the streets of the plaza in memory of Floyd, who was killed one year ago by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event was organized by Black Rainbow of Kansas City. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

.Shafeeqa Small, of Kansas City, spoke to the crowd gathered at Mill Creek Park before they marched through the streets of the plaza in memory of Floyd, who was killed one year ago by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event was organized by Black Rainbow of Kansas City. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

During a George Floyd Memorial March held Tuesday night on the Country Club Plaza, protesters kneel at an intersection for a moment of silence in memory of Floyd, who was killed one year ago by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event was organized by Black Rainbow of Kansas City. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com