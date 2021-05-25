Kansas City remembers George Floyd with march on anniversary of his death

George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin one year ago Tuesday when Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes causing his death.
The scene caught on video ignited a worldwide movement that demanded law enforcement officers be held accountable for unjust acts of violence against Black people and other minorities. In Kansas City, thousands of people gathered near the Country Club Plaza over several days in late May and early June of 2020 to protest Floyd’s death.
One year later, dozens of people gathered at Mill Creek Park Tuesday night to make certain the murder of George Floyd was not forgotten and to stand in solidarity against police brutality. Here are photos from that event.
