Here is how you can get a bracelet that tells others ‘I am vaccinated’

Calls and confusion over the latest CDC COVID-19 guidelines led the Kansas City Shepherd’s Center to create an “I am Vaccinated!,” wrist band.

“We started to get a lot of calls after the CDC mask policies changed in the last few weeks,” said Terri Goddard, Director of Resource Development and Community Outreach at KC Shepherd’s Center.. “So we thought wouldn’t it just be great if people could just walk around and identify who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t,” she said.

Goddard hopes the wrist bands will help eliminate some confusion and maybe make it easier for businesses to not have to ask people if they have been vaccinated.

KCSC has 1,700 of the lime green, “I am Vaccinated!” wrist bands to hand out beginning Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. during a drive-through event at the Loretto Event Space, 1111 W. 39th St. in Kansas City. “Just show us your vaccine card and get a bracelet,” Goddard said. “This is just a benefit to the community, so that when you go someplace, you don’t have to question, you can see a lime green bracelet on somebody’s arm and know they have been vaccinated. “

Wrist bands will also be handed out to residents in senior housing complexes in the area.

If there is enough demand, Goddard said KCSC made have more wrist bands made. “It only takes two days to get the bracelets made,” she said. “It’s just a drop in the bucket compared to the community, but it’s a way to give back,” said Goddard. “It also gives us a little bit of branding as well.”

“I am Vaccinated!,” wrist bands will also be handed out from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Price Chopper, 4950 Roe Blvd., in Roeland Park,

KCSC, a community organization that since 1972 has been providing services to older adults in the community, has worked to get seniors vaccinated, as well as promoting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines to older adults.

For more information about KC Shepherd’s Center, go to https://www.kcshepherdscenter.org/

For COVID-19 information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html