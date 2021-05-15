Kansas City rally backs Palestine with hundreds marching from Country Club Plaza

More than 200 people took to the streets of Kansas City in support of Palestine as Israeli airstrikes of the Gaza Strip continued into Saturday.

The Organizer of “KC Rally for Palestine,” 23-year-old Ahmed Haha, said the event, which started at the Country Club Plaza, came together over the last four days. He has family that lives in Palestine. He said he didn’t want to wait for somebody else to speak up, so he took action.

Protesters chanted “free, free Palestine” and “the people united will never be divided,” as cars passing by honked in support.

One speaker shared his thoughts: “I am another Jew who is against the ethnic cleansing of Palestine.”

He said his great grandparents died in the Holocaust.

“This is a human rights issue. This is an issue of humanity. And I wish all of my fellow Jews would throw aside the propaganda that they were taught that still get spoken today by leaders all over the world.”

Another woman shared her story of formerly living in Gaza with her two daughters. She said they would sleep together so that they would die together. Now, in the United States, she fears for the lives of her parents. She said she can’t sleep at night.

Rallies across the country — pulling crowds into the hundreds — joined in protest Saturday, including in Los Angeles and Boston.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the ongoing campaign against Palestinian militants, now in its sixth day, will “continue as long as needed,” The Associated Press reported.

The prime minister spoke Saturday in Tel Aviv from Israel’s defense ministry headquarters and issued a warning to leaders of Gaza’s militant Hamas group after a series of airstrikes targeted high-level officials and commanders.

Israel slammed the Gaza Strip with airstrikes on Saturday, in a dramatic escalation that included bombing the home of a senior Hamas leader, killing a family of 10 in a refugee camp — most of them children — and pulverizing a highrise that housed The Associated Press and other media, The Associated Press reported.

The Hamas militant group continued a stream of rocket volleys into Israel, and one man was killed when a rocket hit his home in a suburb of Tel Aviv.

At Brush Creek in Kansas City on Saturday, protesters tore down the Israeli flag from a post alongside Ward Parkway. They hung a Palestinian flag next to the American flag along the road and continued their march through the district.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.