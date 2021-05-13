Local

Postponed: I-670 closing for bridge demolition in downtown Kansas City delayed

Interstate 670 will be closed in both directions this weekend so crews can remove the Baltimore Avenue bridge in downtown Kansas City, said MoDOT Kansas City.  This Google Maps Street View image of the Baltimore Bridge is from 2019.
This weekend’s scheduled closing of Interstate 670 on the south side of Kansas City’s downtown loop has been rescheduled for next week, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced.

Crews were to close I-670 in both directions so that the Baltimore Avenue bridge, which connects downtown to the Crossroads Arts District, could be demolished, said Lairyn McGregor, a spokeswoman for MoDOT’s Kansas City District.

The new schedule calls for the closure of the Baltimore bridge over I-670 on next Thursday, McGregor said.

Beginning at 8 p.m. May 21, I-670 will close for between Interstate 35 on the west and Interstate 70 on the east so that crews can demolish the bridge and removed over the weekend. The highway is expected to reopen no later than 5 a.m. the following Monday, McGregor said.

While I-670 is closed, drivers will be encouraged to use I-70 on the northern part of the downtown loop.

Drivers can also expect to find the following ramps closed that weekend:

The Baltimore bridge is being replaced because it is nearing the end of its service life, McGregor said.

Its replacement, which will cost about $3.2 million, will be the same height and width and the existing decorative fencing will be re-attached to the new bridge. The new bridge is expected to be completed in December.

During construction on the new bridge, traffic on Baltimore will be detoured to Main Street via 14th and 16th streets.

