Overland Park high school baseball team treated for minor injuries after crash on I-35

Five Blue Valley West High School baseball players and the team’s coach were treated for minor injuries on Friday after the van they were riding in collided with a car and overturned on the highway in Franklin County.

Around 6:37 p.m., the team was traveling northbound on I-35 in a 2018 Ford Transit Van alongside a Honda — also northbound — when the driver of the Honda attempted to change lanes and struck the van, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday evening.

The van was forced to the median, the sheriff’s office said, where it overturned and came to rest on its side. The van’s occupants were evaluated by emergency medical personnel at the scene.

The Honda’s driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash occurred on I-35 near milepost 193 in Ottawa, Kansas.