Kansas City police find 20-year-old woman safe after she went missing Friday night

Update: Police said Presley was found safe later Friday night.

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for assistance from the public with finding a missing 20-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday night.

Emily Presley, 20, was last seen driving a red Dodge Charger with Missouri tags in the area of Bannister Road and Booth Avenue, police said. Police say she has medical conditions that require treatment.

The department is asking anyone who sees Presley to immediately call 911.