Major highway on Kansas City’s east side to close this weekend. Watch for this detour

Drivers who typically rely on the southeast corner of the Interstate 435 loop in Kansas City will need to find another route when part of the highway closes this weekend for demolition of a bridge.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, crews will shut down I-435 between Missouri 350 highway and U.S. 71/Intestate 49 in the 3-Trails Crossing, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District.

The highway will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers who typically use that stretch of the highway on weekends are asked to detour around the closure by using Intestate 70 and Interstate 470. Another recommended route around the construction is U.S. 71/Bruce R. Watkins Drive.

During the demolition work, drivers can also expect the following closures:

▪ The ramp from northbound U.S. 71/Interstate 49 to northbound I-435.

▪ The ramp from Bannister Road to northbound I-435.

▪ The ramp from 87th Street to northbound I-435.

▪ The ramp from Gregory Boulevard to northbound I-435.

▪ The ramp from Missouri 350 highway to southbound I-435.

▪ The ramp from 63rd Street to southbound I-435.

The closure is needed for the demolition of the 67th Street bridge over I-435 so it can be replaced. Crews closed the bridge at 7 a.m. Friday.

The existing bridge needs replacing because it is deteriorating and is reaching the end of its usable life. About 1,900 vehicles each day cross the bridge, which was built in 1965 and rehabilitated in 2007.

During construction of the new bridge, there is no signed detour for drivers who use the bridge. The work to replace the bridge and install retaining walls and guardrails is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The project is estimated to cost $2.5 million.

Drivers are asked to be patient with and courteous to other drivers as well as use the zipper merge at merge points during this weekend’s shutdown of I-435.