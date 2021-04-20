What questions do you have about police brutality and reform in Kansas and Missouri?

A protester points to his sign’s message at the Black Lives Matter protest at the Country Club Plaza on Sunday, May 31, 2020. The protest was the third one in Kansas City this weekend following the death of George Floyd. kygraham@kcstar.com

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd has already impacted conversations nationwide around policing, police reforms, race and social equity.

The verdict is likely to have a ripple effect across the nation, as well as here in Kansas City.

“What’s Your KCQ?” — a partnership between The Star and the Kansas City Public Library — wants to know: What questions do you have about police brutality cases and police reform in Kansas and Missouri?

Ask us your top-of-mind questions here, in the module below, or email kcq@kcstar.com. The Star will take your questions and answer them in a future story.

Loading…