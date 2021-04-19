Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas marries Wyandotte County official Katherine Carttar

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has married a government official from Kansas City, Kansas.

Lucas, 36, was granted a marriage license by a Jackson County judge earlier this month to marry Katherine Carttar, the economic development director for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas.

Carttar, 38, previously worked as an economic development analyst and a development specialist for the city of Kansas City, Missouri.

Lucas has so far not publicly commented on the nuptials. A spokeswoman for the mayor’s office said he would make an announcement “when the time is right for his family.”

Jane Pansing Brown, general counsel in the mayor’s office, officiated the April 11 ceremony.