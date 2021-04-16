Authorities seek help finding missing endangered 79-year-old last seen in Grandview

The Grandview Police Department is seeking the public’s help with finding a 79-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who was last seen driving away from a family member’s residence on Friday afternoon.

Howard Vincent, 79, was last seen wearing a brown hat, checkered shirt and brown pants. He drove away from his brother’s house about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 12000 block of Food Lane without saying anything, authorities said.

Vincent was driving a red 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Missouri tags. The plate number is 2PDB99.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has issued a statewide Endangered Silver Advisory Alert. Anyone with information regarding Vincent’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4980.