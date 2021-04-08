Kansas City one-hole golf course is replica of the 12th hole of Augusta National Golf Club

This golf course in the Martin City neighborhood of Kansas City has only one hole. One hole may not be a long enough course to satisfy most golfers but what if that one hole can make you feel like your playing in The Masters Tournament?

Golf enthusiast Gary Fish, founder and CEO of Fishtech Group, a cyber-security company, built a replica of the ‘Golden Bell,’ the famous par-3, 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club. Fish had the golf hole constructed in Innovation Park, an eight-acre park located behind his business in Martin City.

The par-3 hole features three sand traps and a water hazard with a pair of floating swans. Trees and forsythia, not azaleas, line the back of the hole.

Company employees can use the course and the park during their lunch hour. The company also entertains corporate clients on the course.

It took about a year to build the hole which opened in September 2019.

Watch the video to see the stunning replica.