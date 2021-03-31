Here’s what returning to in-person learning looked like for KCKPS students

The sign on the colorful billboard on the wall in Marion Heck’s first grade classroom proclaimed Wednesday was day 123 of classes for the school year. Simultaneously, Wednesday was the first day of school at Douglass Elementary School where Heck teaches first grade.

That is if you consider being “in school” literally means being in the school building.

Douglass Elementary is in the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools district. Students in the KCKPS district returned to classrooms Wednesday for their first day of in-person learning for the 2020-2021 school year. Students had been learning online since the start of classes on September 8 out of concern for safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

District officials have made the return to in-person learning optional. Parents were given a choice of keeping their children at home for online learning or sending them to school to be around other students.

Douglass fifth grader Jonathan Marquez listed several things he liked about being back at his school, among them, getting to move around and stretch out. Also, not having to do all communications online.

One perk he mentioned may be fairly universal for all people isolated by the pandemic.

“It’s good to see your friends once in a while,” Marquez said.

Here are images of the first day of classes, or day 123 for students at Douglass Elementary School.

Joe Page, technology teacher at Douglass Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas, walks a kindergartner who Page said had never taken the bus before, into the building. Students arrived for the first day of full in-person learning Wednesday, March 31, 2021. According to Principal Louis Neal, about 75 percent of students are coming back for in-person learning. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Two classes socially distance as they pass in a hallway. Students arrived at Douglass Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, for the first day of full in-person learning. According to Principal Louis Neal, about 75 percent of students are coming back for in-person learning. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Educational posters line the walls in Marion Heck’s first grade class at Douglass Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Reminders of the coronavirus were all around the school, including a sanitation station and desk partitions in Marion Heck’s first grade class. Students arrived at Douglass Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, for the first day of full in-person learning. According to Principal Louis Neal, about 75 percent of students are coming back for in-person learning. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

King White-Nelson, left, and Toby Chavez-Tello practice standing on green spots - their assigned color - on the floor. Reminders of the coronavirus were all around the school, including desk partitions and color-coded distancing spots on the floor in Marion Heck’s first grade class. Students arrived at Douglass Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, for the first day of full in-person learning. According to Principal Louis Neal, about 75 percent of students are coming back for in-person learning. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

First grade teacher Marion Heck asks students a question. Students arrived at Douglass Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, for the first day of full in-person learning. According to Principal Louis Neal, about 75 percent of students are coming back for in-person learning. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

In his physical education class, fifth grader Jonathan Marquez and other students use a balloon as a soccer ball. Students arrived at Douglass Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, for the first day of full in-person learning. According to Principal Louis Neal, about 75 percent of students are coming back for in-person learning. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

From behind her desk partition, first grader Zury Mendoza listens to her teacher Marion Heck. Students arrived at Douglass Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, for the first day of full in-person learning. According to Principal Louis Neal, about 75 percent of students are coming back for in-person learning. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com