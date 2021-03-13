Local

Overland Park police ask for help locating 36-year-old missing man likely in KC metro

Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help locating a man they said is missing and endangered.

Eric Buyle, 36, was last contacted Friday evening via phone. He is believed to be in the Kansas City metro.

The department said in an email release early Saturday morning that it is attempting to locate Buyle and check on his welfare.

Buyle is about 5 foot 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last known to be driving a dark blue 2015 Nissan Altima with Kansas tag 729JSF, said Capt. Richard Breshears in an email.

Eric Buyle, reported missing, was last known to be driving a dark blue 2015 Nissan Altima with Kansas tag 729JSF

If you have information on his location, police are asking you call the department at 913-895-6300.

Savanna Smith
Savanna Smith is a breaking news editor and digital journalist. She began at The Star in January 2020 after she graduated from the University of Kansas in December with degrees in journalism and humanities.
