Waddell & Reed says it won’t move into HQ building in downtown Kansas City after merger

This is a rendering of Waddell & Reed’s 18-story headquarters in downtown Kansas City. Waddell & Reed

Waddell & Reed does not plan to move into a downtown Kansas City tower designed as its new corporate headquarters after it merges with Australia’s Macquarie Group.

That news comes after the financial services company announced it would lay off more than 200 employees as part of the merger. The company had been planning to move into a new $140 million tower that is currently under construction.

But Macquarie officials said that is no longer the plan.

In December, Macquarie Asset Management announced plans to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Overland Park’s Waddell & Reed for $25 per share in cash in a deal valued at $1.7 billion.

Macquarie plans to sell off Waddell & Reed’s wealth management platform to LPL Financial Holdings Inc., an independent broker-dealer in Boston, for $300 million.

“While we will not be occupying the new building, Macquarie and LPL remain committed to the region and supporting the needs of our clients and staff here,” Macquarie said in a statement Tuesday. “It is our understanding that construction on the building at 1400 Baltimore will continue.”

Construction is well underway on the 18-story tower at 14th Street and Baltimore Avenue. Plans called for a 10-floor, 913-space parking garage and eight floors of office space. While the building was designed and built for Waddell & Reed, it is actually owned by a private developer called 1400 Baltimore Owner LLC.

Jackson County property records list executives from various companies controlled by Financial Holdings Corp. as being involved with 1400 Baltimore Owner LLC. Financial Holdings is an umbrella firm of companies controlled by the Merriman family, including the Americo Life insurance firm.

Kansas City-based Burns & McDonnell was contracted for exterior design and construction of Waddell & Reed’s new tower, with HOK working on interior design.

Officials with the developer and Burns & McDonnell could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company signed a 15-year lease on its new tower in January 2020.

An attorney previously said Waddell & Reed would pay a rent of at least $40 per square foot — well above the norm for downtown or any part of the metro. That meant Waddell & Reed could be on the hook for more than $10 million in annual rent.

The loss of the building’s sole tenant will disrupt the building’s finances: Documentation of a $103 million construction loan from JPMorgan Chase to the developer references the lease agreement with Waddell & Reed.

And big subsidies from state and local governments were centered on the company’s relocation from Johnson County to Kansas City.

In December 2019, a divided City Council approved $35 million in local incentives in the form of a six-year, 75% tax abatement followed by nine years at 37.5%, a sales tax exemption on construction materials and a redirection to the company of earnings and utility taxes.

The company also won up to $62 million in incentives from Missouri for relocating jobs to the state. Collectively, those incentives were expected to cover more than 70% of the costs of the building.