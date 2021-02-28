Local

Police search for woman, 73, with Alzheimer’s who is missing from Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas police on Sunday asked for the public’s help in finding a 73-year-old woman who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Delores Baell was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Barnes Drive, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

She was wearing a green bath robe, a green hat and tall boots, police said. She may have a dog with her.

Police asked anyone who thinks they have seen her to call 911.

Profile Image of Luke Nozicka
Luke Nozicka
Luke Nozicka covers crime and courts for The Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, he covered breaking news for The Des Moines Register.
