Police search for woman, 73, with Alzheimer’s who is missing from Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas police on Sunday asked for the public’s help in finding a 73-year-old woman who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Delores Baell was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Barnes Drive, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

She was wearing a green bath robe, a green hat and tall boots, police said. She may have a dog with her.

Police asked anyone who thinks they have seen her to call 911.