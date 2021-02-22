Gardner man is third from Johnson County arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Federal agents have arrested another Johnson County man in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI said Monday.

Ryan Keith Ashlock, of Gardner, is another member of a group of Kansas City-area Proud Boys who have been charged in the aftermath of the deadly riot, according to charging documents obtained by The New York Times.

Ashlock was taken into custody without incident on an arrest warrant issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, according to an email from FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton.

Ashlock was arrested on federal charges of conspiracy; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; obstruction of justice/Congress; and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, Patton said.

The arrest marks the third Johnson County resident charged in connection with the Capitol invasion and the fourth Kansas resident.

Proud Boys William “Billy” Chrestman and Christopher Kuehne of Olathe were charged Feb. 10 with conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Chrestman, an Army veteran, also is charged with threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer and using and carrying a dangerous weapon during the commission of the offense. He could be seen on numerous videos alongside other Proud Boys during the insurrection, dressed in tactical gear, leading chants and wielding an ax handle inside the Capitol.

Chrestman, 47, remains in custody. Kuehne, 47, was released on his own recognizance. They were charged along with Louis Enrique Colon, 44, of Blue Springs, and two siblings from Arizona.

William A. Pope, of Topeka, was taken into custody Feb. 12. He is charged with obstruction or impeding any official proceeding; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; impeding passage through the capitol grounds of buildings; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Pope, 35, ran for Topeka City Council in 2019 and is listed as a Kansas State University doctoral student. He told local journalists in January that he reported himself to the FBI. He said he was at the Capitol to exercise his First Amendment rights and did nothing violent.