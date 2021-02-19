Olathe Proud Boy charged in Capitol riot to be released under ‘stringent conditions’

William “Billy” Chrestman of Olathe is seen here (in separate photos) at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal court documents

A Proud Boy from Olathe accused of conspiracy in the deadly U.S. Capitol invasion will be released pending his trial, a federal judge ruled Friday.

But William “Billy” Chrestman’s freedom comes with strict conditions, Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge James O’Hara wrote in his ruling.

“The government has failed to prove by clear and convincing evidence that, if released, the defendant is likely to engage in further conduct of the sort that occurred at the Capitol on January 6, 2021,” O’Hara said. “The bottom line is that the court believes very stringent conditions on the defendant’s release...can and will reasonably assure against the risks of flight, danger to the community at large, and obstruction of justice.”

Chrestman will be placed on electronic monitoring and under “home incarceration,” meaning he will be restricted to his residence at all times with few exceptions. All travel must be approved in advance, and he must post a $10,000 cash bond, the judge ruled. That’s most of the $10,500 in cash that Chrestman told the judge he had stashed in a safe at his home.

Before Chrestman’s release, O’Hara wrote, the Pretrial Services Office must verify that all firearms have been removed from his home and from any vehicles parked at or near his residence.

Chrestman and two other Kansas City-area Proud Boys — Christopher Kuehne of Olathe and Louis Enrique Colon of Blue Springs — were charged last week with conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Chrestman, an Army veteran, also is charged with threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer and using and carrying a dangerous weapon during the commission of the offense. He could be seen on numerous videos alongside other Proud Boys during the insurrection, dressed in tactical gear, leading chants and wielding an ax handle inside the Capitol.

Colon, 44, is a former Blue Springs police officer and Kuehne, 47, is a retired Marine Corps officer. The two were released on their own recognizance last week. All three men are scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Feb. 26.

The Star, which published a story Feb. 4 about Chrestman’s involvement in the riot, spoke to him on the phone three times since Jan. 24. He repeatedly responded, “I’ve got no comment at this time” when asked about the Capitol invasion and declined to say whether he was involved with the Proud Boys.

At a hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kansas, federal prosecutors argued that Chrestman, 47, was a flight risk and a danger to society and should remain locked up. In a Feb. 12 court motion, they alleged that he was the leader of a cell of Kansas City-area Proud Boys that breached the Capitol.

“Releasing Defendant Chrestman to rejoin their fold and plan their next attack poses a potentially catastrophic risk of danger to the community,” the motion said.

Chrestman’s attorneys argued against his pretrial detention, saying that former President Donald Trump — not the rioters — was responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The rioters were “actively misled” by Trump, Chrestman’s attorneys said in a Feb. 16 court filing. “...Trump told the assembled rabble what they must do; they followed his instructions. Then, he ratified their actions, cementing his symbiotic relationship with the rioters.”

Chrestman’s attorneys said the Olathe man was not a serious flight risk, chances were slim that he would attempt to obstruct the prosecution and he was not a danger to the community.

In Friday’s ruling, O’Hara said that “the court finds no need to get dragged into the ongoing public debate about whether President Trump can or should be held accountable, criminally or civilly (or perhaps both), for inciting the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. That’s for other courts to decide later.”

He said that the government has a strong case against Chrestman and that “his ultimate conviction is highly probable, with a significant prison sentence to follow.”

Among the factors the judge said weighed in favor of Chrestman’s pretrial release were that he remains in contact with his three daughters, ages 6, 17 and 19; has no significant criminal history; no record of drug or alcohol abuse; and until getting laid off about a year ago, was regularly employed for 14 years.

In regard to Chrestman’s mental and physical condition, O’Hara wrote that “arguably, one could infer from the defendant’s admitted ‘profound lack of judgment’ that he is mentally unstable, or at least stupid and gullible.”

“But there’s no direct evidence in the record that the defendant suffers from any significant mental or physical problems.”