LC’s Bar-B-Q owner and Kansas City icon L.C. Richardson dies at ’86 years young’

L.C. Richardson, longtime owner of LC’s Bar-B-Q, has died, the restaurant confirmed on Facebook Thursday afternoon. He was 86.

“It’s with great sadness that I share one of KC’s BBQ legends has passed away at 86 years young,” his granddaughter wrote on the LC Bar-B-Q page. “LC’s legacy will continue through providing great Kansas City BBQ!”

L.C.’s Bar-B-Q was founded in 1986 at 5800 Blue Parkway.

He had a second location in Lenexa from 1999 to 2004, which he closed due to a rent increase.

A public viewing will be held for Richardson on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Watkins Heritage Chapel at 400 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. A private funeral service will be held in Jackson, Mississippi, at a later date, the post said.

