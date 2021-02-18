This new RideKC service will take people to daytime warming centers for free

A free RideKC shuttle service has been launched to help people get from nighttime to daytime warming centers as cold temperatures persist, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority announced Thursday.

Special RideKC shuttles will depart from the Scott Eicke warming center at Bartle Hall shortly after 8 a.m. each day to transport people without homes to Southeast Community Center and Hillcrest Community Center. Road supervisors with RideKC will help guide people to the correct transit routes “to help the city’s houseless survive the frigid winter temperatures,” according to a Thursday news release. The service began Thursday.

The free shuttles will run each morning “until the temperature warms up,” according to KCATA.

Petrina Parker, a spokeswoman with KCATA, said the decision whether to run the free shuttles will be made on a day-by-day basis depending on the forecast. She told The Star on Thursday afternoon that the free shuttle would again be available Friday morning and would likely remain in service through the rest of the week.

While most of the warming centers are on RideKC routes, the new partnership with the city’s downtown council helps connect those at Bartle Hall to warming centers not already on existing routes.

“KCATA’s four pillars of transit include providing access to jobs, healthcare, education and affordable housing,” said Robbie Makinen, President and CEO of KCATA, said in a news release Thursday. “For those who don’t have housing, we feel compelled to get them to a warm and safe place. This opportunity to partner with the Downtown Council allows us to run towards those who need us most, not run away from them.”

All RideKC routes can be found at ridekc.org, or using the Transit App. The KCATA’s regional call center is also available between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays by calling 816-221-0660.