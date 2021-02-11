Olathe Proud Boy who wielded ax handle charged with conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes denied that he was at the Capitol or that he was the man seen here in videos of the Jan. 6 riot. As proof, McInnes tweeted one of the watchdog posts that said the man was actually Billy Chrestman of Olathe.

Authorities have arrested a Proud Boy from Olathe on federal conspiracy charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a criminal complaint.

Billy Chrestman was arrested Thursday on charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on capital grounds.

He was charged along with four others, accused of conspiring together to “corruptly obstruct, influence or impede an official proceeding before Congress” and “to obstruct, impede or interfere with a law enforcement officer during the commission of a civil disorder.”

Chrestman, 47, could be seen on numerous videos alongside other Proud Boys during the insurrection, dressed in tactical gear, leading chants and wielding an ax handle inside the Capitol.

Many watchdogs and some of Chrestman’s former California classmates started sending information to the FBI within days of the riot identifying him as one of the Proud Boys who invaded the Capitol.

The Star, which published a story a week ago about Chrestman’s involvement in the riot, spoke to him on the phone three times since Jan. 24. He repeatedly responded, “I’ve got no comment at this time” when asked about the Capitol invasion and declined to say whether he was involved with the Proud Boys.

The Proud Boys is a far-right group of all-male, self-described “Western chauvinists” known for street-level violence and confrontations with anti-fascists and others who disagree with their ideology.

To date, federal prosecutors have charged more than 200 people from 41 states in connection with the riot, and authorities continue to make arrests. Nearly a dozen Proud Boys have been among those charged, four of them accused of conspiracy.