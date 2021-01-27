See how Johnson County mass vaccination clinic fared one day after botched start

Senior citizens had to wait outside in freezing temperatures on Tuesday, the opening day of this Johnson County Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in Shawnee. Health department officials issued a public apology after the botched start. See how the clinic fared on Wednesday.
Hundreds of senior citizens filed into Okun Fieldhouse to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Johnson County on Wednesday. The county health department began vaccinating residents 80 and older Tuesday on Johnson Drive in Shawnee, part of the Mid-American West Sports Complex. Health officials said they administered 1,778 doses. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com
The scene at Okun Fieldhouse at the Mid-American West Sports Complex in Shawnee was more orderly Wednesday as there was not a long line of senior citizens 80 years old and over waiting in freezing weather to get their COVID-19 vaccinations like there were on the first day of the mass vaccination clinic on Tuesday. Officials from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment issued an apology late Tuesday in response to the troubled launch at the vaccination site. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com
January 26, 2021 7:50 PM
January 27, 2021 2:18 PM
January 26, 2021 4:00 PM
