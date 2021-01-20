See how Kansas City and others honored COVID-19 victims on day of remembrance

On the day the United States reached 400,000 deaths from COVID-19, communities took time to remember the victims of the disease with a National Day of Remembrance. Kansas City marked the day with a ceremony to remember those who have died and also to honor the frontline workers who have put their lives at risk to help many survive the pandemic.

Kansas City, like many cities across the country, lit their skylines in special ways for the event. The Kansas City skyline was lit with an amber glow. On the lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial, a white flag was planted for each of the 1,665 people who died of COVID in the Kansas City metro area.

In Washington, D.C., President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris remembered the dead at the reflecting pool at a ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial.

Here are some images of how the National Day of Remembrance looked in Kansas City and across the country.

People who lost their lives to COVID-19 were remembered and frontline workers were honored on the National Day of Remembrance Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. A white flag for each of the 1,665 people who died of COVID in the Kansas City metro area was planted in front of the National World War I Museum and Memorial and the city skyline was lit in amber. This coincided with ceremonies across the country. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

People who lost their lives to COVID-19 were remembered and frontline workers were honored on the National Day of Remembrance Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. A white flag for each of the 1,665 people who died of COVID in the Kansas City metro area was planted in front of the National World War I Museum and Memorial and the city skyline was lit in amber. This coincided with ceremonies across the country. A visitor takes a low-angle shot of the display. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff during a COVID-19 memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP

Lights surround the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, placed as a memorial to COVID-19 victims Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington, after President-elect Joe Biden spoke, with the U.S. Capitol in the background. Alex Brandon AP

The Empire State Building is lit in “heartbeat” red as part of a national memorial to lives lost to COVID-19 Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in New York. The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 400,000, providing a grim coda to Donald Trump’s presidency. Frank Franklin II AP

The Blue Cross Blue Shield building arranges it lights to be a candle, during a National COVID-19 memorial, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Tyler LaRiviere AP

A person walks by shafts of light at the Clark County Government Center illuminated as part of a national memorial to lives lost to COVID-19, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher AP