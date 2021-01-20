Kansas City radio host who gave public voice to uplift Black community has died at 78

Alvin Nash is seen standing at a podium in an undated photo. Contributed by La'Verne Washington

Alvin “Al” Nash’s mellow voice, robust laugh and inquisitive nature helped define his years of public service to Kansas City, his family said.

Nash, a fierce advocate for the community, died on Jan. 14 in Lenexa at the age of 78.

He was an administrative assistant to two Kansas City mayors, helped establish the Black Archives of Mid-America and produced and hosted “Feedback Live,” a weekly community-based radio show on KPRT.

“I just know that he always wanted to be considered someone who made positive change,” said Nash’s sister La’Verne Washington. “He wanted his legacy to be about how he helped to build up the community in Kansas City, especially the Black community.”

Nash was born in New Orleans to Lillie Mae Washington and James Washington before his family moved to Kansas City, according to his obituary. He went on to attend Central High School and Park University, originally called Park College, where he earned a degree in public administration.

The oldest of 10 siblings, Nash worked to instill in his brothers and sisters a love for music and politics, said Washington, who recalled her brother returning home from his time in the U.S. Marine Corp with a Marvin Gaye album to play for his family.

While Nash’s own career later centered around politics, family said he was driven by community.

His political involvement took him from Louisiana, where he worked on Gov. David Treen’s campaign, to Kansas City where he worked as administrative assistant to both mayors Richard Berkley and Kaye Barnes.

“He was just bigger than life,” Washington said. “And when he came into the room everybody turned their head. He was that charismatic.”

Nash was considered the Black mayor by many before a Black mayor was elected to Kansas City, his sister recalled. It didn’t hurt that he was self-assured and often dressed in a suit and tie, she said.

Plus, his sister said, he had a way with words.

Nash spoke behind church podiums before his messages were transmitted from the TV as a host of the Black Archives TV Broadcast with archives founder Horace Peterson.

Nash described the TV program to The Kansas City Times in 1976 as a way to discuss community problems and issues related to Black people.

He later served as vice president and board member of the Black Archives of Mid-America.

Alvin Nash is seen in an undated photo with Horace M. Peterson III hosting the Black Archives TV Broadcast. Contributed by La'Verne Washington

In 1990, Nash started a weekly, community-focused radio show called “Feedback Live,” which aired on KPRT-AM for more than two decades, family said.

“What it was, and what it is continues [to be] today is that it provided commentary, information and perspectives about local, state and national issues that impact not only our community, but our personal lives as well,” said Nash’s brother-in-law, the Rev. Donald Akers of Lift Him Up Ministries FWC.

The show broke new ground, said Akers, who later took over as host.

Nash welcomed local and state politicians, pastors and artists onto the show, opening up the floor for Kansas Citians to call in with questions. He helped with fundraising campaigns, bringing awareness to needs in the community. On Mother’s Day, he brought on his mom.

“Al would see injustice and try to address it, make it known to the community,” Akers said. “Al just wanted to participate and to try and make a difference.”

Segregation was one of the many injustices Nash saw and worked to address on his radio program, among other topics that affected Kansas City’s Black community, including racism and police brutality.

Nash, a member of Bethal AME Church in Kansas City, also made it his mission to unite Kansas City pastors, particularly in the inner city, to talk about politics, Akers said. That cohesiveness remains today.

His spirit of service also led him to sit on boards for the K.C. Friends of Alvin Ailey, the Urban League of Greater Kansas City and the Minority Media Association.

Alvin Nash is seen in an undated photo. Contributed by La'Verne Washington

“He was proud that he came from humble beginnings and was able to reach the status that he did: someone who was making a difference in the community,” his sister said.

Of all his accomplishments, Nash was most proud of his family, especially his two sons, his family said.

A visitation is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday at Watkins Heritage Chapel on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard, according to his obituary. He will be buried at Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.