Here’s your Kansas City area guide to 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations
Here are some of the virtual events held by Kansas City organizations on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2021.
Do you have an event we should add to the list? Email trwilliams@kcstar.com.
- Good Trouble at the Ballot Box: The Resilience of Black Voting Power: A panel discussion led by Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver with leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives. Sign up for the Zoom link through Eventbrite. The event begins at 5:30 p.m.
- Independence celebration: The city of Independence will host a virtual MLK Day celebration beginning at 7 p.m. on the city’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and City 7.
World Peace Meditation in Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Participants can join a virtual meditation hosted by the Midwest Alliance for Mindfulness, with any donations going to Uzazi Village, starting at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
MLK DAY: Beautiful Colors (Online Art Class): Put on by the Orange Easel School of Art, participants of any age can learn about color theory through an online Zoom class.
MLK Day Self-Guided Nature Walk: The Kansas City Parks Department is offering a self-guided tour that begins at MLK Jr. Square Park and goes 2.5 miles along Brush Creek Parkway. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is occurring all day.
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration: Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., livestreamed from College Church of the Nazarene in Olathe.
Looking to volunteer? Here is a list of volunteer events you can sign up for.
- MLK Day of Service AmeriCorps: Visit the National Day of Service website to find numerous volunteer opportunities near you.
- Cleaver Family YMCA: Volunteers are needed from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, at St. Elizabeth’s Church.
- MLK Day of Service: The Linwood YMCA/James B. Nutter Sr. Community Center is looking for volunteers for a socially distanced outdoor cleanup around Linwood Corridor, along with a virtual workshop, beginning at noon.
