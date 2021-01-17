Here’s your Kansas City area guide to 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations

FILE - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. acknowledges the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for his “I Have a Dream” speech during the March on Washington, D.C. on Aug. 28, 1963. A new documentary “MLK/FBI,” shows how FBI director J. Edgar Hoover used the full force of his federal law enforcement agency to attack King and his progressive, nonviolent cause. That included wiretaps, blackmail and informers, trying to find dirt on King. (AP Photo/File) AP

Here are some of the virtual events held by Kansas City organizations on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2021.

Looking to volunteer? Here is a list of volunteer events you can sign up for.

MLK Day of Service AmeriCorps: Visit the National Day of Service website to find numerous volunteer opportunities near you.

Visit the National Day of Service website to find numerous volunteer opportunities near you. Cleaver Family YMCA: Volunteers are needed from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, at St. Elizabeth’s Church.

Volunteers are needed from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, at St. Elizabeth’s Church. MLK Day of Service: The Linwood YMCA/James B. Nutter Sr. Community Center is looking for volunteers for a socially distanced outdoor cleanup around Linwood Corridor, along with a virtual workshop, beginning at noon.