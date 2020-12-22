Take a look at new COVID-19 vaccination facility in Kansas City, Kansas

The Wyandotte County health department plans to open its first COVID-19 vaccination facility Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. Vaccinations will be prioritized in accordance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
“As we approach being able to vaccinate the folks in our community, we think of this as a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Juliann Van Liew, the health department director, during a media tour Tuesday of the vaccination facility. “We know that the vaccines are the way we’re going to get our life back and our economy back to normal, but we still have to go through the tunnel to get to the light.”
Inoculations will be prioritized according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and Unified Government health department workers will be vaccinated first, followed by EMS workers and then healthcare workers.
Workers for the Unified Government spent nearly a month getting an old KMart building prepared to be a vaccination center, the first of three Van Liew said the Unified Government plans to open in Wyandotte County.
