Take a look at new COVID-19 vaccination facility in Kansas City, Kansas

The Wyandotte County health department plans to open its first COVID-19 vaccination facility Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. Vaccinations will be prioritized in accordance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

“As we approach being able to vaccinate the folks in our community, we think of this as a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Juliann Van Liew, the health department director, during a media tour Tuesday of the vaccination facility. “We know that the vaccines are the way we’re going to get our life back and our economy back to normal, but we still have to go through the tunnel to get to the light.”

Inoculations will be prioritized according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and Unified Government health department workers will be vaccinated first, followed by EMS workers and then healthcare workers.

Workers for the Unified Government spent nearly a month getting an old KMart building prepared to be a vaccination center, the first of three Van Liew said the Unified Government plans to open in Wyandotte County.

Take a look at the facility:

The Unified Government Public Health Department plans to open a COVID-19 Vaccination Facility on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. The vaccination center, located in a former KMart store, will begin giving prioritized vaccinations on Wednesday. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Unified Government Public Health Department plans to open a COVID-19 Vaccination Facility on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. The vaccination center, located in a former KMart store, will begin giving prioritized vaccinantions in accordance with the CDC guidlines beginning on Wednesday. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Travis Lanter, Emergency Preparedness Program Coordinator, describes the vaccination process that the Unified Government Public Health Department will use when it opens a flagship COVID-19 Vaccination Facility on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. The facility will begin giving prioritized vaccinations on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Unified Government Public Health Department gave a tour of the facility to members of the media. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

In the recovery room, Travis Lanter, Emergency Preparedness Program Coordinator, describes the vaccination process that will be used as the Unified Government Public Health Department opens a flagship COVID-19 Vaccination Facility in a former KMart store in Kansas City, Kansas. The facility will begin giving prioritized vaccinations on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Unified Government Public Health Department gave a tour of the facility to members of the media. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Unified Government Public Health Department prepares to open a COVID-19 Vaccination Facility on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. Using guidelines from the CDC, the vaccination center, located in a former KMart store, will begin giving prioritized inoculations on Wednesday. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Unified Government Public Health Department prepares to open a COVID-19 Vaccination Facility on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. The vaccination center, located in a former KMart store, will begin giving prioritized vaccinations on Wednesday. After receiving an inoculation, people will wait for a specified time in this recovery room. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Unified Government Public Health Department plans to open a COVID-19 Vaccination Facility on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. The vaccination center, located in a former K-Mart store, will begin giving prioritized inoculations beginning on Wednesday. After receiving a vaccination, people will be sent to this recovery room for a specified amount of time. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com