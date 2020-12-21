Shawnee Mission principal investigated by The Star for harassment will resign

Paul Colwell, the Shawnee Mission principal who came under investigation after a Star story in June said he harassed teachers and students and created a toxic culture, will resign, according to a district human resources document.

Colwell was moved to “modified duty” for the duration of the district investigation and has been serving as an administrator supporting virtual programs. His resignation will take effect June 30, according to the document, attached to the school board’s Monday night meeting agenda.

Neither Colwell nor district spokesman David Smith could immediately be reached for comment.

Colwell had been principal of the district’s alternative school, Shawnee Mission Horizons High School, for five years. In The Star’s story, several current and former students and employees accused him of making racist and sexist remarks, intimidation, sexual harassment and bullying. In one incident, a transgender student said he became suicidal because of Colwell’s mistreatment.

Employees came forward earlier this year about Colwell’s alleged behavior, filing complaints with the human resources department and emailing dozens of grievances to the school board. One claim of sexual harassment was deemed substantiated and a violation of district policy, according to a document previously obtained by The Star.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Paul Colwell Shawnee Mission school district

After the human resources investigation, Colwell announced in March he would transfer to Shawnee Mission West to serve as associate principal. But because of The Star’s report, the school board in late June agreed to appoint an independent investigator for $45,000, to examine the allegations and district’s investigation.

Officials launched the outside investigation because The Star’s “article included new information not previously reported. Given the new information contained in the article, and due to the now public nature of this issue, the district will secure a third party to conduct an independent and confidential investigation.”

In August, Colwell was placed on modified duty.

The Star’s Trey Williams contributed to this report.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER