Jeff Hanson, legally blind OP artist whose work raised millions in charity, dies at 27

Artist Jeff Hanson, a legally blind Overland Park native whose work generated more than $6 million in charity, died Sunday afternoon with his parents by his side. He was 27.

Hanson was diagnosed with a new brain tumor associated with his rare genetic disorder, neurofibromatosis, in October. His thriving art business recently posted on Facebook about the diagnosis.

“After a prolonged hospitalization, Jeff is now home in the care of his parents, resting comfortably under the care of Hospice,” the post on Thursday said, adding that his family welcomed “your prayers and kind intentions that Jeff’s transition to Heaven is a peaceful one.”

Hanson found art after he lost most of his vision in 2005 because of a tumor on his optic nerve. When he was 12, he started painting while undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, according to a news release that announced his death.

Hanson sold paintings to the likes of Elton John, Billy Joel, Warren Buffett and Olivia Wilde, with thousands of dollars in proceeds going to the Children’s Tumor Foundation. More than 200 nonprofit organizations benefited from his auctioned works.

His first donated painting generated $400, but his work later commanded thousands at a charity auction. Hanson’s father, Hal, has said while he appreciated his son’s talent, he believed it was his story of perseverance that inspired people to turn out their pockets.

In 2011, Hanson was featured in People magazine as a “Hero Among Us.” His story was also told on CBS Sunday Morning, during which he said, with a smile, that his mother kept track of how many paintings he had finished.

A few years later, the NASCAR Foundation honored him with the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.

“If I win, there’s a donor that will match the $100,000, which I will give to the Children’s Tumor Foundation, and I will also win a car if I win,” he told a journalist at the Kansas Speedway. “I’ll probably put a wrap on the car and raffle it.”

He said he had just finished a painting for professional wrestler John Cena.

By the time he died, Hanson had raised more than $6 million of the $10 million he had hoped to raise by age 30.

Hanson’s family asked that memorial donations be made to the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Contributions can be made by visiting jeffhansonart.com and clicking “donate.”

