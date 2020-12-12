Man killed in car crash Saturday evening, KC police say. Impairment may be a factor

One man died in a car crash Saturday evening in Kansas City after another driver sped past a stop sign and struck his car.

A silver Honda Pilot was speeding east on East 40th Street when the driver didn’t stop at the stop sign and crashed into a black Chrysler 300 traveling north on Agnes Avenue around 5:30 p.m., according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The Honda’s driver then tried to run away, but officers arrested her without incident, police said. She had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The Chrysler’s driver was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police said they were investigating whether the Honda’s driver was impaired. They have not released the names of either person.

This was the 98th fatal crash in Kansas City this year, police said.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP