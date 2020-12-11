Kansas City Star Logo
Kansas City police seek help finding missing 3-year-old last seen Thursday night

Kansas City police are asking for help finding a 3-year-old girl last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Noriyah King was last seen near 38th Street and Highland Avenue, the Kansas City Police Department said in a news release.

Since she went missing, police said, officers worked all night with King’s mother to gather information and searching the area with the help of police dogs and drones.

“We have not located her and hope that someone knows where she is,” Sgt. Jacob Becchina said in an email.

King is three feet tall and 45 pounds. Police said she could be wearing an orange or pink coat and was last seen wearing the clothes shown in the photo below.

Noriyah King was last seen wearing the pictured clothes around 7 p.m. Thursday. Kansas City Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 816-234-5136. Police ask anyone who locates her to call 911 immediately.

