Independence re-establishes its own health department, then loosens some COVID rules

Days after Independence announced it had re-established its health department, the city said it was loosening some of its coronavirus-related business restrictions.

Restaurants and bars, starting Friday, may serve food and drink until midnight. Previously, Independence had followed Jackson County’s order that restaurants and bars close at 10 p.m. in an attempt to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Occupancy is still limited to 50% and masks are required of those not actively eating or drinking.

“We just really felt that it was causing more harm to their ability to remain a viable business by closing them at 10 o’clock when we feel like our business owners can manage that situation until midnight,” said Independence Mayor Eileen Weir.

Businesses that violate the new restrictions may have a curfew imposed on them; repeat offenders can lose utility service.

Public gatherings of 10 or more people must submit a protocol to the city at least seven days in advance. Masks and social distancing are still required for publicly accessible businesses.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed 192 people in Jackson County, not counting Kansas City.

On Monday, Independence announced it had re-established its municipal health department, two years after it re-organized the department and scaled back its services to save money and relied then on the Jackson County Health Department.

“None of us saw a health emergency of this scale on the horizon in 2018, but we have learned that we need more resources in our area to support the citizens we serve,” Weir said in a statement Monday.

Christina Heinen was named acting health director of the health department.

