Local Santa comes to Crown Center By Rich Sugg Special to The Star November 27, 2020 05:00 PM ORDER REPRINT → Perched on her mother’s shoulders, Brooklyn Smith, 2, waves to Santa Claus, who made an appearance Friday morning to kick off the holiday season at Crown Center. Arriving in a horse-drawn carriage, Santa welcomed all the children before heading inside to his Gingerbread Station. Reservations can be made to visit with Santa from November 27 through December 24, 2020. Brooklyn and her mother, Sara Smith, are from Kansas City. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com Comments
