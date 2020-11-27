Santa comes to Crown Center

Kansas City Star Logo
By Rich Sugg Special to The Star

Perched on her mother’s shoulders, Brooklyn Smith, 2, waves to Santa Claus, who made an appearance Friday morning to kick off the holiday season at Crown Center. Arriving in a horse-drawn carriage, Santa welcomed all the children before heading inside to his Gingerbread Station. Reservations can be made to visit with Santa from November 27 through December 24, 2020. Brooklyn and her mother, Sara Smith, are from Kansas City.
