Mysterious disappearance of Prairie Village mom the focus of upcoming ‘Dateline NBC’

Ellie Green of Prairie Village is convinced her mother was murdered.

Her father, she said, has insisted no. First, she says, he told her that her mother had a mental breakdown and was admitted to a psychiatric hospital. Then he said she died there. Then he allegedly told her that all of that was untrue and that Angela Green — devoted to her daughter her entire life — had run away with another man, leaving no word of her whereabouts.

All that the 20-year-old junior at the University of Kansas is certain of is that someone knows the truth.

On Friday, the story of Angela Green’s sudden disappearance at age 51 on June 19, 2019 — a case that so far has stymied the Prairie Village Police Department — will be the focus of “Dateline NBC.” The Star, in a story, “Ellie’s Anguish,” wrote about the case in depth this past July when Ellie Green broke her silence about the stalled investigation.

No one has been arrested or charged. In March, two search warrants were executed, one for the Green’s home in the 7600 block of Tomahawk Road. The second was for a property in Olathe where Angela Green’s husband and Ellie Green’s father, Geoffrey Green, was known to keep vintage cars.

Leads have dried up. Geoffrey Green, who reportedly has chosen not to talk to police about his wife, has hired a criminal defense attorney, Paul Cramm — who represented admitted killer Edwin R. Hall in the 2007 kidnapping, rape and murder of 18-year-old Kelsey Smith. In July, Geoffrey Green did not return The Star’s request for a comment or an interview. A call by The Star to his cellphone Wednesday went unanswered.

For Prairie Village police, the case was complicated from the start because of the many months that passed from the time Angela Green went missing to this past February, when Ellie Green filed a missing person report. Up to that time, she said, she believed her father’s version of events.

Green said her father refused to tell her where her mother was hospitalized but said she did not want her daughter to visit. Then, in July 2019, she said her father told her that her mother had died at the hospital. But there was no funeral, no obituary, no ashes. At her father’s request, Ellie Green did not inform family of either the hospitalization or the death until he allegedly was ready to make arrangements.

Those arrangements never materialized and, in February, Green told her mother’s relatives about the death. Suspicious, they asked Green to look for a death certificate. Green traveled to Topeka. No death certificate had been filed.

It was only then that Green alerted police, who, she said, call her periodically with updates on their open investigation.

“They call me every month, just to say if there has been anything or not,” Green said Wednesday. ”There really hasn’t been.”

Green, who has scant contact with her father and lives in Lawrence with her boyfriend, said the hope is that the national exposure on “Dateline NBC” may help spur someone, somewhere to report something that helps find Angela Green.

The show will air at 9 p.m. Central Time Friday on NBC.