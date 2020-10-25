Fate travels in a VW bus named Fred

A little over a year ago, Josh Hunter got rousted out of bed by a phone call at 2 am. It was nothing all that unusual for Hunter, who was working as a tow truck driver in the tiny Missouri town of Stover, about 100 miles southeast of Kansas City. But he could have never predicted that the call would take him on a year-long automobile odyssey.

After securing a car that had caught fire about 20 miles from his home, he crested a hill near the town of Fortuna, and there under the glow of a barn light, was a 1957 VW panel bus.

“I freaked out,” Hunter said. “I marked it on my GPS, called my wife, told her I had something to show her. I took the car back to the impound lot, dropped it off, head home, picked up my wife, Danielle, and took her straight back up there.”

“She was as excited as I was.”

So why all the excitement over a rusty old bus? Hunter grew up under the tutelage of his father, Robert Hunter, a longtime Volkswagen guru in Kansas City. The family had owned or worked on just about everything VW has ever made.

That passion still burns strong for Josh. So along with his wife, they dove into finding out more about the aging bus.

The 1957 VW panel bus as it sat the night Josh Hunter first saw it while driving down a rural stretch of blacktop near his home in Stover, Missouri. Josh Hutner

Things started getting crazy

While digging through county records they discovered the property owners had passed away years ago, as had their son. But they were able to track down the son’s widow, Kelly Woolery, who agreed she might be willing to sell the bus she always considered yard art.

The Hunters met Woolery a couple of weeks later and got their first up close and personal look at the bus. Through all the rust and layers of fading paint they could make out the name Cooper, and something about a TV repair business painted on the side.

A tip from a friend led the Hunters to a Chris Cooper who lived down the road in Versailles, and it turns out that it was his father that owned the bus and TV repair business. And while the chit-chat continued in Cooper’s front yard, Josh discovers that his mother Kathy and Chris Cooper’s sister were best friends while growing up in Stover.

There were just enough clues left on the aging paint of 1957 bus to lead Josh Hunter and his wife Danielle to the father and son who used the van for their television repair business in the early 1960’s. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

“Then things started getting crazy,” Hunter said.

“So, where do you live in Stover?” Cooper asked Hunter.

“I told him that we moved from Kansas City to Stover, and that I lived in my grandpa’s house right in town, Reno Brunges.”

Cooper couldn’t believe it. He was familiar with the house. Very familiar. His parents, Roger and Bonnie Cooper, the former owners of the bus and TV repair business, lived in the very house decades ago. They rented it from Hunter’s grandfather, Reno Brunges.

That was in 1960. “It blew my mind, it was something I never expected. I could have never asked for something that cool to happen to me,” Hunter said.

It was meant to be

By now he knew one thing, he had to have that bus.

“It was meant to be,” he said.

The only thing left to do now was to convince Kelly Woolery to give up the bus for a fair price. But this serendipitous journey wasn’t complete yet. There were more negotiations over the coming weeks, and a chance meeting that is rather hard to believe.

Hunter had taken a new job working construction for a friend in Stover, and his first day on the job was one he’ll never forget. Along with his boss, he headed to a kitchen remodel at a house in Stover.

As introductions were made with the homeowners where work was set to begin, Hunter suddenly realized that he had just stepped into the home of Roger and Bonnie Cooper. The former owners of the bus were standing right in front of him.

Roger and his father had the TV repair business all those years ago.

“It was great to finally meet them in person and put names to the faces I had heard so much about. This is a place where my mom grew up,” Hunter said. “She was best friends with their daughter, Robyn.”

VW bus enthusiast, Josh Hunter, who moved from Tonganoxie to tiny Stover, Missouri several years ago, found his dream car sitting next to a barn totally by chance as he drove his truck down a rural stretch of blacktop in the middle of the night. Hunter had no idea at the time just how special this find was until he and his wife Danielle began investigating who owned the 1957 panel van that had been sitting in a Missouri farm field for 42 years. Their year-long automobile odyssey would reveal that the bus they named Fred, would wind up back at the same home it had in 1960. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

A bus named Fred

The negotiations with Kelly Woolery continued. “We would talk to her every two weeks at the minimum. I tried not to be too pushy with it, but I always wanted to be in her ear. You know I had to have this bus, I had to have this bus,’’ Hunter said.

Finally, after nearly a year, they struck a deal and along with his wife and two children, Joshua, 14, and Adrianna, 12, the Hunters piled into their 1976 VW bus named Oscar and headed down the road to bring Fred (Flintstone, because he has no floorboards) home for the first time in nearly six decades.

“It’s been a mind-blowing year,” Hunter said. “To say we’ve lost sleep is an understatement. And I thought it would get better once we got him home, and that’s not right. I’ve been up “til two, three, five o’clock in the morning last night, trying to get these brakes ready. I’m still not sleeping, even though he’s home. It’s been one thing after another, and we love it.”